'Bala' actor Abhishek Banerjee joins the cast of Dostana 2

By Express News Service

Abhishek Banerjee has joined the cast of Dostana 2. The actor, who was last seen in Bala, is currently shooting in Chandigarh with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

“It feels great to be a part of Dostana 2,” Abhishek shared, “Dostana (2008) remains one of my favourite films and I am thankful to the universe.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Banerjee casting a spell with his acting skills now

"I have known director Collin D’Cunha for sometime now and have worked with him as a casting director for Secret Superstar.

"I have also known Kartik for some years now, so I am looking forward to having a great time on set with him.”Abhishek Banerjee was praised for his performance in Stree. His popular appearances in No One Killed Jessica, TVF Pitchers, Ajji and Mirzapur.