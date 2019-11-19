Laal Singh Chaddha first-look revealed: Aamir Khan has a box of sweets

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan has arrived with a box of sweets—or is it chocolates?—in the first-look poster of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. Just like the endearing, slow-witted protagonist of the Tom Hanks film, Aamir is seen flashing a grin as he sits inside a train.

He is wearing a pink-and-blue checkered shirt and a matching turban.

Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha.pic.twitter.com/aXI1PM8HIw — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 18, 2019

“Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal...Laal Singh Chaddha,” Aamir tweeted, introducing the character. Released in 1994, Forrest Gump tells the story of an Alabama youth whose life journey coincides with key events in 20th century America. The film was awarded six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Vijay Sethupathi is rumoured to play Aamir’s best friend in the film.

Produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the comedy-drama is set to release on Christmas 2020.