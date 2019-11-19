Twitterati wishes Zeenat Aman on her birthday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman turned 68 on Tuesday and countless fans took to the Twitter to wish her on her birthday.

Fans also went down memory lane recalling her glamorous career and all the superhit movies she has been a part of.

A fan posted pictures of her well-known movies with #zeenataman, and wrote: "Bold & beautiful Zeenat Aman turns 68 today.

"My favourite Zeenat films: Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) Don (1978), Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980) and above all, Qurbani (1980). Which are your fave Zeenat films??"

Another posted: "Birthday greetings to our Zeeny baby aka Zeenat Aman ji. A congratulatory portrait for winning best actress in a supporting role in "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" of filmfare 1973.

"Which movie of her you like the most ? Comment below".

A post with #zeenataman and #HappyBirthday said: "All the times Zeenat Aman impressed us with her on-screen looks".

Another fan gushed: "'Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko' and 'Do lafzo ki hai' are two eternal Zeenat Aman songs. Her expressive eyes & charm were iconic. Happy Birthday!"