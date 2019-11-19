Home Entertainment Hindi

Twitterati wishes Zeenat Aman on her birthday

Fans also went down memory lane recalling Zeenat Aman's glamorous career and all the superhit movies she has been a part of.

Published: 19th November 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman

Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman turned 68 on Tuesday and countless fans took to the Twitter to wish her on her birthday.

Fans also went down memory lane recalling her glamorous career and all the superhit movies she has been a part of.

A fan posted pictures of her well-known movies with #zeenataman, and wrote: "Bold & beautiful Zeenat Aman turns 68 today.

"My favourite Zeenat films: Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973) Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) Don (1978), Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980) and above all, Qurbani (1980). Which are your fave Zeenat films??"

Another posted: "Birthday greetings to our Zeeny baby aka Zeenat Aman ji. A congratulatory portrait for winning best actress in a supporting role in "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" of filmfare 1973.

"Which movie of her you like the most ? Comment below".

A post with #zeenataman and #HappyBirthday said: "All the times Zeenat Aman impressed us with her on-screen looks".

Another fan gushed: "'Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko' and 'Do lafzo ki hai' are two eternal Zeenat Aman songs. Her expressive eyes & charm were iconic. Happy Birthday!"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zeenat Aman Zeenat Aman birthday
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp