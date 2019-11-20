Home Entertainment Hindi

Shriya Pilgaonkar would learn a musical instrument if kept under house arrest

Shriya Pilgaonkar says she would probably spend her time learning a musical instrument if she was kept under house arrest in real life.

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

The actress, who features in Netflix's new release "House Arrest", revealed as much when asked what she would love to do if she was forced to stay indoors for a stretch of time.

"It depends what kind of house arrest I've put myself in. I really can't imagine what that must be like but I guess I'll catch up on reading, binge-watching movies and shows. Maybe I will learn an instrument, because that requires dedication and time. I'm hoping people can still come see me even though I can't step out of my house because of the house arrest," she said.

The actress plays a journalist named Saira in "House Arrest", a comedy that revolves around a man named Karan (Ali Fazal) who refuses to step out of his house for months. Speaking about her character, Shriya said: "Saira is curious by nature and wants to meet Karan when she finds out that he hasn't left his home for six months. While Karan and Saira are very different, they also discover many similarities through the course of the day. I enjoyed playing Saira."

Shriya also revealed how she prepared for the role: "We discover Saira as a person as she slowly drops guard. We did a lot of workshops to develop the character, we see shades of the strong and the vulnerable at the same time. (Directors) Samit (Basu) and Shashank (Ghosh) encouraged Ali and me to improvise on set."

Shriya has earlier featured with Ali Fazal in the Amazon Prime web series "Mirzapur". How was it sharing the screen with him again? "Ali and I have natural tuning as actors and I really enjoy working with him. Since Guddu and Sweety in 'Mirzapur' got us a lot of love and fame, I'm excited for people to now watch us as Karan and Saira. Like Ali, I'm also exploring work internationally, and it's inspiring to see him grow and do such fabulous work," she said.

On the work front, Shriya will next be seen in "Haathi Mere Saathi" a trilingual film, where she features alongside Rana Daggubati. The movie marks her debut in Tamil and Telugu films. She is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's political satire, "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai".

