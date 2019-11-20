Home Entertainment Hindi

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' trailer out - Ajay Devgn leads a ‘surgical strike’ on the Mughals

The trailer features lavish battle sequences showcasing guerilla techniques used by the Marathas.

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Ajay Devgn’s period epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is out.

Directed Om Raut, the film is based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. A commander in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army, Tanaji led troops in the historic Battle of Sinhagad in 1670, where he defeated Mughal fort-keeper Uday Bhan and reclaimed Fort Pratapgad.

The trailer features lavish battle sequences showcasing guerilla techniques used by the Marathas. Saif Ali Khan stars as Udhay Bhan, the conniving protector of the Mughal guard.

“Teri mitti jazbat se judi hai,” tells a captive Tanaji. “Aur meri akal pani se.” (Your emotions are attached to your land, while my intelligence is unbound).

Also appearing in the trailer are Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji and Kajol as Savitribai Malusare. This is Kajol’s first screen collaboration with Ajay after a gap of 11 years. The couple had last worked together in U Me Aur Hum, Ajay’s directorial debut.

The visual effects of Tanahji are by created by Ajay’s in-house company, which also worked on Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and 2.0. Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the film is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

