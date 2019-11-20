Vardhan Puri’s Yeh Saali Aashiqui pushed to November 29

By Express News Service

Vardhan Puri’s debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui has been pushed by a week. The film will now release on November 29 instead of this Friday.

Speaking about the same, producer Jayantilal Gada said, “We thought November 29 provided us a better opportunity for showcasing Yeh Saali Aashiqui in theatres. We have made it with a lot of love, and this film also has an explosive storyline with power-packed performances, and it deserves a better reach.”

Vardhan is the grandson of legendary actor Amrish Puri. The 27-year-old newcomer had previously starred in the short film Bumbhaiyya (2014).

Yeh Saali Aashiqui is a romantic thriller directed by Cherag Ruparel. It stars newcomer Shivaleeka Oberoi as the female lead. The film was originally titled ‘Paagal’ but was remade after a CBFC objection. The soundtrack is composed by Hitesh Modak with lyrics by Tanveer Ghazi. Actors Swami Om and Jessey Lever are also part of the cast.