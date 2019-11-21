Going with the flow

Heena Khandelwal By

Express News Service

Amit Trivedi needs no introduction. He is the man behind some of the most interesting compositions and background score in the last decade, be it the soul-stirring music of Udaan, Lootera’s masterpieces or the peppy and edgy Laila Laila and Naina Da Kya Kasoor from Andhadhun. Besides composing, singing and writing songs for Bollywood films, he has also composed music for Coke Studio and has also put together projects like Sound of Nation, an amalgamation of folk music from different states of India, for a live performance at an award show.

As the musician is set to perform live again for the first edition of OnePlus Music Festival, where he will be sharing the stage with Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, we asked him what’s in store for his fans, his expansion to South Indian films and what’s next from the musician. Excerpts:

What’s in store for your fans at the OnePlus Music Festival? Please give us a sneak peek into your performance.

I have a 60-minute set and I am going to be having a lot of fun throughout my performance. I will be performing a few songs that are my personal favourites and a few that will be fan favourites.

And, how different is performing live vs composing/recording in a studio? What do you enjoy more and why?

I am definitely a studio person because everything originates from a studio and then moves live.

What comes easier to you – composing songs, background score, singing or writing?

You have said it in the exact order of my preference!

From melodies to rock to classical to fusion, your music spans across various genres. Does your comfort zone change when you switch from composer to singer or vice-a-versa?

Not really, they both go hand-in-hand. To compose you must sing – you must first create the soundtrack and then sing to bring it to life. One cannot exist without the other and fortunately, I am very comfortable with both. When you connect with the script or director strongly then everything after that just flows naturally.

Since you have never received any formal training in music, we are intrigued about the beginning of your relationship with music? And, how has it been in this industry for so long?

I am into this business because I love music. I live, eat, drink and breathe music and I can’t do without it. It is something that is inside me. I never thought that I will be a composer, but I loved listening to music ever since I was a child and which is why I chose this… of course, there have been ups and downs but it’s a part and parcel of life and the process of creating music can get you through anything. I believe in hard work and there have been times when I have composed for 16 hours at a stretch and that has paid off finally. I have worked for ten years in the music industry and have tasted every bit of it.

Can you please take us through your process of creating music? Do you prefer composing by yourself? Or, can you create music even while surrounded by clutter?

It works both ways... clutter also brings a lot of inspiration and is beautiful.

From where do you draw your inspiration?

By playing sports, travelling and eating healthy – they all push me to have the right state of mind. Basically, when you’re not thinking of music, you are getting inspired.

You made your Kannada and Tamil debut this year as a composer. Besides, you have also given music for three Telugu films and a Malayalam film. Did it happen by chance or are you consciously expanding yourself beyond Bollywood and independent music?

I am expanding and I go wherever the music takes me. I am not restricted to any language. The language or medium has never been a barrier. And, it wasn’t a conscious decision.