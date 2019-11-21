Gonna tell my kids: When Yogi is Diesel trended on Twitter

We know that Twitter has a funny bone even in the midst of all the political chaos, terrorism and whatnot. But today was not like every other day.
The social media platform unleashed a meme bonanza based on #gonnatellmykids. Wondering what it is? Simple.
Take your favourite celebrity moment and find a wild and wacky parallel.
Now, although it is harmless and doesn't involve defaming anybody, desi Twitter took it up and created a hilarious spin to it on how they'd tell it to their kids!
From Bollywood stars to Hollywood bigwigs to even politicians, nobody was spared!
Check out these memes for yourself!
I’m gonna tell my kids they were the @jonasbrothers#herapheri #gonnatellmykids #JonasBrothers pic.twitter.com/s4JyNgxIlL— Rashi Sharma (@sharmaji_kbeti) November 21, 2019
#gonnatellmykids that he was the real #TonyStark and #SuperManpic.twitter.com/WmrUzpiPRE— Sumit Kumar(@MeSumitKumarr) November 21, 2019
#gonnatellmykids he was vin diesel. pic.twitter.com/0io4YxXgEd— Himanshu Choudhary (@bairedhimanshu) November 20, 2019
#gonnatellmykids these were the #Kardashians pic.twitter.com/8uRdFeHSUI— Bee (@estrelasenorita) November 20, 2019
Gonna tell my kids this is Harry Potter pic.twitter.com/PnGbgjOiw3— Guru Nicketan (@nicketronix) November 20, 2019
Gonna tell my kids he was a plumber, pizza delivery guy, electrician, driver, doctor, soldier, astronaut and an inspiration to many!#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/kSfQdtVkxd— Rishabh Sharma (@rishabhs2404) November 21, 2019