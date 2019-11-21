'Modi Ji Ki Beti' grabs attention at NFDC Film Bazaar

By IANS

PANAJI: A film titled "Modi Ji Ki Beti" is under production. Although the subject of the film is under wraps, it is said to be a comedy action film.

The film marks the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker Eddy Singh, and its title caught the attention of many at the ongoing Film Bazaar in Goa.

Singh had a fun and motivational chat with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar at the Film Bazaar venue. "It was a pleasure meeting him and some great industry people whom I have admired and I look forward to work with," said the director.

"It's my pleasure to introduce our film 'Modi Ji Ki Beti', a comedy action film. A promising film which serves entertainment as well as a social message too," he added.

The cast and other details about the movie are yet to be revealed.