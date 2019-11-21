Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked gets release date

By Express News Service

Vikram Bhatt has wrapped up his upcoming thriller Hacked. The film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Television star Hina Khan, will be released on January 31. Hacked throws light on cybercrime and the dark side of the digital world. Hina essays the editor of a fashion magazine in the film. Rohan Shah plays the main antagonist, with supporting turns by Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

“Hacked is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today’s time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private,” Vikram shares, clarifying the film is not a horror outing like his recent works. The film is presented by Loneranger Productions and produced by Amar P Thakkar.

Vikram Bhatt’s last release was Ghost, starring Sanaya Irani and Shivam Bhaargava. Hina Khan has appeared in the television shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She emerged as the first runner-up in Bigg Boss 11 in 2017.