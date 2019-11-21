Home Entertainment Hindi

Yami Gautam to recreate 90s iconic videos on Tik Tok

Yami Gautam is all set to make her debut on Tik Tok, and she would like to recreate some iconic videos from the 90s.

Published: 21st November 2019

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam

By IANS

MUMBAI: After playing a Tik Tok star in the film "Bala", actress Yami Gautam is all set to make her debut on the social media video application, and she would like to recreate some iconic videos from the 90s.

"It's been a busy week and I have not been so gratified with my work in a long time. I think I will give in to the public demand of starting my own Tik Tok account. I don't think I can be an avid user, but I look forward to make some videos on the platform. I would would love to explore and see what all 'Bala' inspired and Pari Mishra inspired videos other users are making. Personally I would like to recreate some iconic videos from the 90s and do the hook steps to some amazing songs from that time like we did in the movie," Yami said.

Yami feels it "will be a good way to connect with the fans who have given the character so much love".

On the film front, she will be next seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which is touted as a romantic comedy.

