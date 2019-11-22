Home Entertainment Hindi

CBFC head Prasoon Joshi denies claims about censoring scenes in Ford v Ferrari

Reports were doing the rounds about the Central Board of Film Certification directing the makers of Ford v Ferrari to blur alcohol sequences in the film.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Prasoon Joshi

Prasoon Joshi

By Express News Service

Reports were doing the rounds about the Central Board of Film Certification directing the makers of Ford v Ferrari to blur alcohol sequences in the film.

Rubbishing such claims, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi called the media reports “false news.” 

Joshi clarified that the blurring of shots was done “voluntarily by the makers” of the sports drama and had nothing to do with the body. “This is to clarify once and for all that CBFC never asked the makers of Ford v Ferrari to blur any shots in the film.

ALSO READ | 'Ford V Ferrari' review: A near-perfect race from start to finish

I am disappointed with those who propagated false news that CBFC has asked for blurring shots in Ford v Ferrari,” Joshi said in a statement today. 

Though the CBFC didn’t ask the makers to blur the alcohol content, it did ask that four expletives be “muted or replaced” and an anti-tobacco disclaimer be added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Board of Film Certification CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi Ford v Ferrari
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp