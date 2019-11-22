CBFC head Prasoon Joshi denies claims about censoring scenes in Ford v Ferrari

By Express News Service

Reports were doing the rounds about the Central Board of Film Certification directing the makers of Ford v Ferrari to blur alcohol sequences in the film.

Rubbishing such claims, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi called the media reports “false news.”

Joshi clarified that the blurring of shots was done “voluntarily by the makers” of the sports drama and had nothing to do with the body. “This is to clarify once and for all that CBFC never asked the makers of Ford v Ferrari to blur any shots in the film.

ALSO READ | 'Ford V Ferrari' review: A near-perfect race from start to finish

I am disappointed with those who propagated false news that CBFC has asked for blurring shots in Ford v Ferrari,” Joshi said in a statement today.

Though the CBFC didn’t ask the makers to blur the alcohol content, it did ask that four expletives be “muted or replaced” and an anti-tobacco disclaimer be added.