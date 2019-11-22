Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik Aaryan gets a surprise from parents on birthday

Published: 22nd November 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan cuts his birthday cake with his parents by his side.

Kartik Aaryan cuts his birthday cake with his parents by his side. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is busy shooting "Dostana 2", got a suprise from his parents on his 29th birthday on Friday.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared pictures and videos, in which he can be seen cutting a birthday cake with his parents at their residence in Mumbai.

His parents seemed to have surprised him by sneaking into his house and decorating it with balloons.

"Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya ...," he captioned one of the images.

On his special day, he received a lot of heartfelt wishes from friends and fans on social media.

His "Pati Patni Aur Woh" co-star Ananya Panday tweeted: "Happy Birthday Tiki".

Kartik shot to fame in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", especially with his highlight monologue in the film. It was "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" which added star power to his name, as the film crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box-office. His last release "Lukka Chuppi" also garnered rave reviews from the audience.

Now he will be seen opposite Ananya and Bhumi Pednekar in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title.

