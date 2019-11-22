Kiara Advani wraps up Indoo Ki Jawani

By Express News Service

Kiara Advani has wrapped up her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. The coming-of-age story follows a young girl from Ghaziabad who is determined to find true love using a dating app. Aditya Seal, who was last seen in Student of the Year 2, plays the male lead in the film. Actor-comedian Mallika Dua is also a part of the cast.

Indoo Ki Jawaani marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta. The film was shot extensively in Lucknow. The song Ghash Khake, from the 1999 hit Khoobsurat starring Urmila Matondar and Sanjay Dutt, will be recreated for the film by Tanishk Bagchi.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani, Indoo Ji Jawani is set to release on June 5, 2020. Kiara Advani has appeared in the Hindi films Fugly, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories and Kabir Singh. Her upcoming releases are Good Newwz, Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah.