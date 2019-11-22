Sanya Malhotra’s Pagglait goes on floors

By Express News Service

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra’s new film, Pagglait, has gone on floors in Lucknow. Directed by Umesh Bist, the light-hearted entertainer is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment.

“Ladki log ko akal aati hai na toh log unhe ‘pagglait’ kehte hai (When a girl becomes smart she is called mad) is a statement that can aptly define the movie,” producer Guneet Monga, who heads Sikhya, said. “Our film is a story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town India.”