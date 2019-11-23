Anupam Bhattacharya to play  a cop in The Body

By Express News Service

Actor Anupam Bhattacharya essays a police officer in The Body. A remake of the Spanish thriller El Cuerpo, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Anupam has appeared in television shows like Swahimaan, Kittie Party, Madhubala and Ishq Subhan Allah. He was also seen in the Netflix series Leila. His film credits include Killer, Khatta Meetha and Te3n.

Speaking about his role in The Body, Anupam shared, “My character is a Mauritian cop, typically tough looking. He and his team are investigating a murder with Rishi Kapoor’’s character. He has an opinion of his own and has a conflict with Rishi Kapoor’’s character’’s theory of the murder mystery.”

The Body is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. The December 13 release also stars Vedika and Rukhsaar Rehman. Emraan Hashmi was last seen in The Bard Of Blood. He stars opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre.