Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't believe in tags like star, superstar or megastar: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 

After back-to-back intense roles in 'Manto', 'Thackeray' and 'Sacred Games', the 45-year-old decided to shift gear and try rom-com.

Published: 23rd November 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: He started his Bollywood career with minute, blink-and-miss roles in films like "Sarfarosh", "Shool" and "Munna Bhai MBBS". It almost took him 12 years of struggle to prove his mettle and find a role worth note.

That was Anurag Kashyap's "Gangs Of Wasseypur", the film that came and changed his fate. Since then, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been soaring with every role -- be it "Badlapur", "Raees", "Raman Raghav 2.0", "Thackeray", "Manto" or "Sacred Games".

Today, Nawazuddin enjoys a fiercely loyal fan following, but he does not like to be categorised as a "star".

"I don't like to call myself a star. I do not believe in such tags. After being recognised as a star, superstar or megastar, the industry stereotypes artistes and make them do the same things," Nawazuddin told IANS, spreading his arms out in Shah Rukh Khan's signature style, in what seemed like a clear dig at typical hero roles.

"Real actors are those who do different types of roles, but when you get trapped in the 'star' category, you often end up facing stereotyping. All these things like 'star' and 'superstar' are just marketing strategies. That's why I don't like being called as a star," he added.

Nawazuddin also feels that the "star" tag curbs growth of an actor.

"I won't be stuck in a comfort zone. It is very important for actor to do something beyond his or her comfort zone. I want to be versatile. If I start consider myself a star then I might become proud, and this can hamper my skills and growth as an artiste," he said.

After back-to-back intense roles in "Manto", "Thackeray" and "Sacred Games", the 45-year-old decided to shift gear and try rom-com. He recently featured in the comedy-drama "Motichoor Chaknachoor". He will next be seen in "Bole Chudiyan".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Motichoor Chaknachoor
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp