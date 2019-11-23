Home Entertainment Hindi

Hindi not pan-India language, won't give up South films: Taapsee Pannu

Pannu also said that few actors manage to crossover different genres of cinema, made in varying languages and regions and get known in small centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana.

Published: 23rd November 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu. (Photo | PTI)

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Hindi is not a pan-India language and giving up acting in south Indian films would be a "very stupid" move, actor Taapsee Pannu said on Saturday, insisting that she did not use Tamil and Telugu films as a stepping stone to gain entry into Bollywood.

Pannu also said that few actors manage to crossover different genres of cinema, made in varying languages and regions and get known in small centres in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as well as in the Hindi-speaking belt.

ALSO READ: No place for pettiness between me and Taapsee Pannu, says Bhumi Pednekar

"I think few actors make that crossover successfully and I don't want to leave that position. It would be very stupid of me to leave that market. It is perceived that Hindi is a pan-India thing, but I do not think so. I will continue to work in South," Pannu said.

"South has taught me what film-making is. It made me an actor. So there is a sense of gratitude, that I have. At no point of time, I used it as a stepping stone to get into Bollywood. They (South Indian films) taught me what light is, what camera is. I cannot leave it," Pannu also said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu films Taapsee Pannu hindi films
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp