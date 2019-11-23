Home Entertainment Hindi

'Pagalpanti' actors Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat are in 'a happy space'

Rumours of Pulkit dating Kriti were doing the rounds for the longest time before the actress confirmed that she is in a relationship with the 'Fukrey' actor.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in 'Pagalpanti'

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Pagalpanti" co-stars Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been quire candid about their relationship, say people should accord them and their families due space and privacy.

"We are not hiding our relationship but I feel people should give us some space because it's a family thing," Kriti said.

Pulkit added: "I think personal and family matters should be kept limited within the family. Our families are camera shy and media-shy. It is not right on our part to express feelings on their behalf. I can just say we are in a happy space."

The actors were interacting with the media at a special screening of "Pagalpanti" in Mumbai.

Rumours of Pulkit dating Kriti were doing the rounds for the longest time before the actress confirmed that she is in a relationship with the "Fukrey" actor. Kriti has now let the cat out of the bag after months of speculation.

Before dating Kriti, Pulkit married long-time girlfriend Shweta Rohira in November 2014. Shweta is "rakhi-sister" of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The couple separated in November 2015. After the separation, there were rumours that Pulkit briefly dated Yami Gautam.

After "Pagalpanti", Pulkit and Kriti will be seen together in Bejoy Namibar's "Taish".

Talking about Nambiar's film, Kriti said: "It is completely an opposite film compared to 'Pagalpanti'. In 'Taish', we aren't paired opposite each other. We just happen to be a part of the cast."

Adding to Kriti's statement, Pulkit said: "It will be an interesting film but now we are focused about audience reaction of 'Pagalpanti' till Monday."

"Taish" is a revenge drama that also features Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane.

