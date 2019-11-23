Home Entertainment Hindi

She’s all that

From cabin crew to a DJ’s console, celebrity Bollywood DJ Paroma’s meteoric rise in a sector dominated by men is worth acknowledging.

Published: 23rd November 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 10:11 AM

Bollywood DJ Paroma

​​Bollywood DJ Paroma

By Farah Khatoon
Express News Service

What was it about DJing that convinced you to change your career?
I had a glamorous job as an air hostess which was taking me places, literally. But I somehow felt underutilised. I always knew I have a great knack for music, and I had a lot of friends in the disc-jockeying industry. Armin Van Buuren and David Guetta are my greatest influences. I love them and their music. EDM  took me into a different world and I wanted to make it big in the industry someday, like them. I did not want to be just a decked-up woman behind the console, so I took professional training from the best in the industry, Bob Omulo.

How difficult was it to get into what is thought of as a male bastion?
I faced a lot of criticism. It was not considered a woman’s profession, and neither was it considered noble. There were safety issues, as well as financial instability. But now, when I look back, I think, getting into DJing changed my life.

You are a celebrity DJ and have been on TV and even played for the IPL. What’s your mantra for success?
My mantra for success is to inspire and motivate people all the time, to do something new. Try to evaluate what can we do to better ourselves, and move ahead. 

A lot of DJs specialise in one genre, while I like to play lots of different styles in my mixes. I play mostly Electronic and Bollywood, but I also like to throw in hip-hop, R’n’B and disco into my sets. I haven’t allowed myself to get stagnant and monotonous. I want to introduce a different genre, and I wish that it turns out to be a trendsetter.

What are you currently listening to?
I am listening to Camilla Cabello, Sam Smith, Maroon 5 and Kabir Singh.

