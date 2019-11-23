She’s all that

Farah Khatoon By

Express News Service

From cabin crew to a DJ’s console, celebrity Bollywood DJ Paroma’s meteoric rise in a sector dominated by men is worth acknowledging. The Mumbai-based celebrity Bollywood DJ, who asserts that she is a performer first, wants to create a new genre of her own and start production soon. In the city recently for a gig, the trailblazing DJ talked about her career switch from being an air hostess to disc-jockeying full-time and challenging the common perceptions of a female DJ. Excerpts:

What was it about DJing that convinced you to change your career?

I had a glamorous job as an air hostess which was taking me places, literally. But I somehow felt underutilised. I always knew I have a great knack for music, and I had a lot of friends in the disc-jockeying industry. Armin Van Buuren and David Guetta are my greatest influences. I love them and their music. EDM took me into a different world and I wanted to make it big in the industry someday, like them. I did not want to be just a decked-up woman behind the console, so I took professional training from the best in the industry, Bob Omulo.

How difficult was it to get into what is thought of as a male bastion?

I faced a lot of criticism. It was not considered a woman’s profession, and neither was it considered noble. There were safety issues, as well as financial instability. But now, when I look back, I think, getting into DJing changed my life.

You are a celebrity DJ and have been on TV and even played for the IPL. What’s your mantra for success?

My mantra for success is to inspire and motivate people all the time, to do something new. Try to evaluate what can we do to better ourselves, and move ahead.

A lot of DJs specialise in one genre, while I like to play lots of different styles in my mixes. I play mostly Electronic and Bollywood, but I also like to throw in hip-hop, R’n’B and disco into my sets. I haven’t allowed myself to get stagnant and monotonous. I want to introduce a different genre, and I wish that it turns out to be a trendsetter.

What are you currently listening to?

I am listening to Camilla Cabello, Sam Smith, Maroon 5 and Kabir Singh.