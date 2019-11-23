Strumming down the memory lane

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Shibani Kashyap’s brand of music is ever-changing, never sticking to one style, and always testing new genres. The singer and composer recollects how despite pulling through school and college with good grades, music was always on her mind and she decided to pursue it. Before taking the stage at Musix, DLF Cyberhub’s sixth-anniversary celebrations, she gets nostalgic. From the time she was a 17-year-old novice to a seasoned artist today, a lot has happened and she gives us a gist:

1996 was a definitive year for radio in India as we got the All India Radio. Not many know but you opened the jingle ‘You’ve got the music coming, night and day’…. What was it like to bag such a significant project at the age of 17?

No success came my way. My voice was streaming from every car but nobody knew it was me. It was a strange feeling. I went on to sing jingles for Nescafe and Coco-Cola but even then, I was an unsung hero.



Did you chase the ‘right’ moment or did it find you?

In the summer of 1997, I went to Mumbai for the first time with a demo tape. I reached out to HMV music to present my work. A week later they signed for the album, Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse. That was my eureka moment. When the album released in 1998, it won all awards, especially the Channel V award for the best new album, song, and artist.

I didn’t have to go door-to-door to sell my music. But I had to work very hard to keep the music flow steady and of excellent quality. My talent attracted opportunities suitable for me.



As a pioneer of the Sufi-western music genre in India, what do you feel about the new brigade of musicians patronising it?

Thrilled beyond words. Having said that, my biggest concern is to maintain integrity. For that, I had to compose my music. Young talent today is doing well. They’re all creating their brand of music in the industry just like I did. The test will be to sustain it.

Did you have to take tough decisions to stay ahead of the curve?

I had to be my inspiration since I didn’t have a godfather. I also had to be very selective about the playback assignments I was signing because a lot of times, you don’t get your due. The film tanks, two singers are hired to sing the same song, two singers are asked to sing two different versions of the same song… and it goes on. One cannot call this music one’s own music. So while I have lent my voice to films, I feel making music and then singing the same is far more fulfilling.



And did you have to grapple with sexism within the fraternity?

There’s no doubt that women are looked at as eye candies. In my case, they saw a young woman with a guitar, a rarity for the time, they must have formed notions about me, but once you begin to prove your merit, it becomes better.

Do live shows excite you?

Stage shows are an excellent way of keeping your music thriving. It fosters a strong connect with the audience and is a chance to showcase your personality.



What are you performing at Cyberhub?

You’ll hear my latest song Akhiyan Udeek Diyan/Ve Mein Chori Chori in addition to all Sajna aa Bbhi Ja, Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat Tumse and a mash-up of the other popular ones.

On: November 23, 7:00pm

At: The Amphitheatre, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

