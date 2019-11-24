Acting is not about juggling Instagram filters, says casting director Mukesh Chhabra at IFFI

By IANS

PANAJI: Acting is not just about juggling around with Instagram filters, said one of India's leading casting directors Mukesh Chhabra.

Chhabra, who has scouted talent for over 200 films, including some of the most successful Indian movies like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Haider' and 'Chennai Express', was speaking at an interactive session on the sidelines of the ongoing 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on Saturday.

"Fear of rejection is a part of an actor's job. You're in a profession where you have to deal with it every day. Don't judge the feedback you receive based on one day. It's part of the job," Chhabra said.

When asked about tips for upcoming actors, the ace casting director quipped: "Acting isn't about Instagram filters".

The nine-day long IFFI is billed as one of Asia's largest international film festivals in which nearly 200 films from 76 countries are scheduled to be screened.