Home Entertainment Hindi

Pooja Hegde stuns fans with throwback pic of 'Housefull 4'

Recently, actress Pooja Hegde shared pictures of her first test look from 'Housefull 4' in Instagram.

Published: 24th November 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Pooja Hegde was one of the lead actors in the comedy-drama 'Housefull 4', which was released in October this year.

The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and Pooja played the dual roles of a princess in heartland India and a modern daughter of a London-based don. The Film also starred Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Chunky Panday.

VIEW GALLERY: Here are some stunning photos of  Tollywood diva Pooja Hegde

Recently, the actor shared pictures of her first test look from the movie in Instagram.

Pooja shared the picture with the caption, "Throwback to my first look test for #Housefull4 in my period look as Rajkumari Mala?? Just took out my phone and took some pictures in the dressing room to see how it was looking... what say?"

She also wrote, "I wanted to keep the make-up extremely minimal for #RajkumariMala as I wanted her to just look fresh, innocent and true to that time... Often it can get very challenging to maintain the same brief as it's very easy to get carried away when u do a commercial film like Housefull 4. So glad that people loved the look and appreciated it."

In the end, she asked her fans what do they think of the picture. Fans responded to the post with compliments and loving words.

One fan reacted, "U r the real queen...", while another wrote, "You look prettier than picture."

Another remarked, "Look like wisdom beauty still."

The actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in K.K. Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture "Jaan".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Housefull 4 Pooja Hegde
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp