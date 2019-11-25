Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bala' is Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest to enter Rs 100 crore club

'Bala', which tells the story of a prematurely balding man in Kanpur, has earned Rs 100.15 crore at the end of three weeks.

Published: 25th November 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Bala'.

A still from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Bala'.

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box-office. The film, which tells the story of a prematurely balding man in Kanpur, has earned Rs 100.15 crore at the end of three weeks.

This is the third Ayushmann Khurrana film to enter the 100 cr club in India, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, Bala is Ayushmann’s six consecutive hit, a dream run that started with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017.

Bala was released in theatrical on November 7. Its opening day collection was Rs 10.15 crore, the highest ever for Ayushmann. Internationally, the film has secured a total worldwide gross of Rs 146.58 crore so far.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaaved Jafferi and others. The film was shot in Mumbai, Lucknow and Kanpur.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming releases are Shubh Mangal Zaveri Saavdhan and Gulato Sitabo. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bala Ayushmann Khurrana Bala box office collection
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp