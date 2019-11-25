'Bala' is Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest to enter Rs 100 crore club

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala has crossed the 100 crore mark at the box-office. The film, which tells the story of a prematurely balding man in Kanpur, has earned Rs 100.15 crore at the end of three weeks.

This is the third Ayushmann Khurrana film to enter the 100 cr club in India, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, Bala is Ayushmann’s six consecutive hit, a dream run that started with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017.

Bala was released in theatrical on November 7. Its opening day collection was Rs 10.15 crore, the highest ever for Ayushmann. Internationally, the film has secured a total worldwide gross of Rs 146.58 crore so far.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaaved Jafferi and others. The film was shot in Mumbai, Lucknow and Kanpur.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming releases are Shubh Mangal Zaveri Saavdhan and Gulato Sitabo.