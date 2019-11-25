Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhuvan Bam looks just like his 'crush' Alia

The comparison comes during "Gonna tell my kids" trend. Fans managed to dig up the photo of Bam from his Instagram, and compared Alia's "Gully Boy" look with it.

Published: 25th November 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bhuvan Bam

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam's old photograph went viral on social media for his "uncanny" resemblance to his "crush" and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Social media users could not stop talking about the photograph, which was taken in July, where Bam is seen smiling with his eyes closed and how there is an uncanny resemblance to Alia.

Bhuvan Bam on Sunday took to Twitter to share a picture of himself, that he had also shared on Instagram in July.

The comparison comes during "Gonna tell my kids" trend. Fans managed to dig up the photo of Bam from his Instagram, and compared Alia's "Gully Boy" look with it.

The post originally posted in July was captioned by Bam: "Also, I'm Alia Bhatt when I blush so."

Looking at the image, one user commented: "Finally we got the identical twin brother of Alia Bhatt."

Another said: "Gonna tell my kids this was bearded Alia Bhatt."

"First one is male version of Alia Bhatt," a third user had written.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhuvan Bam Alia Bhatt Bhuvan Bam YouTube gonna tell my kids
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp