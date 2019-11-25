Former Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati joins Salman Khan’s 'Radhe'

By Express News Service

The Salman Khan-Bigg Boss connect seems to be stronger in his upcoming film, Radhe, which will be directed by Prabhudheva. Former winner Gautam Gulati has been roped in to play a role in the film, which is set to hit the screens Eid 2020.

Although Gulati, who’s previously worked in Azhar and Behen Hogi Teri, said it was too early to talk about his role in the film, he expressed his gratitude about getting to work with Salman.

In a statement, Gulati said, “I am fortunate and blessed that I am a part of his film and th egreat thing is he is concerned about my work and guiding me. I am just shocked with happiness and joy because I never expected this coming my way.”

Radhe stars Salman in the titular role, and will mark back-to-back collaborations with Prabhudheva, who has also directed Dabangg 3, which is slated for a December 20 release. Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.