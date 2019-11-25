Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar reach NYC ahead of 2019 Emmys

The award ceremony is to take place on Monday at the Hilton New York Hotel and this year three Indian projects, 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'the Remix' are a part of the nomination line-up.

Published: 25th November 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Karan Johar at the International Emmy's 2019. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the much-awaited 2019 International Emmy Awards, filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have already landed in New York City.

The award ceremony is to take place on Monday (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel and this year's awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects, 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'the Remix' are a part of the vast nomination line-up.

After landing in the Big Apple, Karan shared pictures as he waited for the countdown to get over. In a picture shared on his Instagram story, the 'Student of the Year' director is seen with 'Lust Stories' directed Zoya, posing in what seems to be a hotel's hallway.

Both dressed in black overcoats, the two seem all set to step on the red carpet. Posting the still, he wrote, "Zoya Factor."

Earlier on Sunday, Radhika Apte who has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category exuded joy over receiving a "nomination medal" before the event.

Nominations for the same were announced earlier in September and welcomed entries in 11 categories from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the USA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
karan johar Zoya Akhtar Lust Stories The Sacred Games Emmys Emmys 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp