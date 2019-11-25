Raveena Tandon to make digital debut as writer

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon is making foray into the digital space as a writer.

She will produce four projects in total, for her home banner, AA Films.

The National Award-winning actor said she is looking forward to working in the web.

"We are in the process of going on floors, and all of them are for the web platform. I find this medium fantastic as it is so experimental and we can do so much. It gives you the liberty to tell a story without being restricted to just two hours, so it's a very exciting space to be in," Raveena said in a statement.

Her last cinematic outing was 2017's "Shab".