It’s going to be a bumpy ride for Vayu Raghavan: Tanuj Virwani on 'Inside Edge 2'

Tarun Virwani returns to Inside Edge season 2 as the hot-headed star cricketer Vayu Raghavan.

Bollywood actor Tanuj Virwani

By Express News Service

In this chat, Tanuj Virwani discusses his character progression from the first season, the growth of the web-space and his upcoming projects.

Excerpts from a conversation… 

What’s happening with your how your character in Inside Edge 2? 

In this season, there are a lot of twists and turns and some really inspired and interesting directions we send our characters to. We also delve deeper into the entire nexus of betting and foul play in cricket. As far as Vayu Raghavan is concerned, we already started seeing him evolve through the course of the first season from a boy into a man. This season continues his evolution and without spoiling anything, let’s just say it’s going to be a bumpy ride for him this season. 

Tell us about your upcoming projects. 

My upcoming shows are Cartel, Code M and Kamathipura. I consider myself lucky to have been given the opportunity to portray a variety of really diverse parts on different shows. Since the other shows are still a while off I’m not at liberty to speak much but I will shed light on them soon. 

You acted in the Bollywood films Luv U Soniyo, Purani Jeans and One Night Stand. Is there a new feature film on the cards?

No, I have not signed on any feature film. I am really enjoying being a part of this OTT revolution that has taken over the country and it offers young hungry actors like myself some kickass roles to play with. At the same time, I am absolutely open to doing movies provided the role and project has something that excites me. 

What are the advantages the webspace presents to young actors? 

In films, you usually have one or two actors who need to shoulder the responsibility, which can often be quite pressurising. On the other hand, most web series consists of ensemble casts and hence the pressure is borne by a lot of actors and the writing is such that everyone gets their own fully fleshed out story arc and through that an opportunity to shine.

