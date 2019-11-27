Home Entertainment Hindi

A bare-all memoir by king of comedy Papa CJ

While Forbes called him ‘the global face of Indian stand-up’, Harvard Business Review came up with, ‘one of the most influential comedians around the world’.

International standup comedian Papa CJ

By Express News Service

International standup comedian Papa CJ has penned his memoir, titled Naked. Named after his global hit show Naked, the book, scheduled to be launched on December 16, takes into account the comedian’s life path from the streets of Kolkata to the University of Oxford.  

The book with its fascinating chapters appears like a film script. It includes his roller-coaster career and love life, and his MBA from the University of Oxford. His life moving from a regular guy to an motivational speak is worth applauding. 

He got first interested in comedy after visiting the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2004. After that CJ gave up his corporate career and started doing standup. The artist has since performed in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

The comedian has performed over 2000 shows in 25 countries and has had a number of appearances on NBC, BBC, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount, and The Comedy Channel among others. He is also known as the only India who has shot his own solo special with Comedy Central Asia. 

CJ also runs an initiative that goes by the name of The Papa CJ Happiness Project. Under the banner, the comedian performs in support of charitable causes running across the world. Doing free shows across the hospitals is one of the commendable aspect about his life.

Papa CJ
