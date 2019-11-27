Home Entertainment Hindi

Anup Bhandari turns rapper for Dabangg 3

The Rangitaranga director, who has written the lyrics for the Salman Khan and Sudeep-starrer film, has lent his voice for the Kannada version of Munna Badnam Hua

Published: 27th November 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan.

A still from Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

It looks like rapper Badshah as some new competition. The singer has lent his voice for Munna Badnam Hua, along with Kamal Khan and Mamta Sharma. However, the Kannada version of the song will be sung by director-lyricist Anup Bhandari, who is turning rapper for the track, titled Anna Kai Jaari Hoda.

The Rangitaranga director, who has written the lyrics for the Kannada version of Salman Khan and Sudeep-starrer cop drama, has also sung the rap bit, Piroothyalli thalkettogi Pandenna, Yedavattu Maadida..  along with singers Shashank Seshgiri and Mamta Sharma. Munna Badnam Hua, which features the character of Chulbul Pandey, is a track inspired by the song, Munni Badnaam Hui of Dabangg featuring Malaika Arora.

The film is directed by Prabhudeva, and made under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is scheduled to be released on December 20. Manjunath Gowda, who is distributing the Kannada version, will be releasing it in over 250 theatres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp