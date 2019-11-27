Anup Bhandari turns rapper for Dabangg 3

By Express News Service

It looks like rapper Badshah as some new competition. The singer has lent his voice for Munna Badnam Hua, along with Kamal Khan and Mamta Sharma. However, the Kannada version of the song will be sung by director-lyricist Anup Bhandari, who is turning rapper for the track, titled Anna Kai Jaari Hoda.

The Rangitaranga director, who has written the lyrics for the Kannada version of Salman Khan and Sudeep-starrer cop drama, has also sung the rap bit, Piroothyalli thalkettogi Pandenna, Yedavattu Maadida.. along with singers Shashank Seshgiri and Mamta Sharma. Munna Badnam Hua, which features the character of Chulbul Pandey, is a track inspired by the song, Munni Badnaam Hui of Dabangg featuring Malaika Arora.

The film is directed by Prabhudeva, and made under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is scheduled to be released on December 20. Manjunath Gowda, who is distributing the Kannada version, will be releasing it in over 250 theatres.