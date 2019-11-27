Chandan Roy, Bobby Deol to star in Prakash Jha’s web show

By Express News Service

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal will star alongside Bobby Deol in director Prakash Jha’s upcoming web show. Chandan has appeared in films like Kaminey, Midnight’s Children, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. He was recently seen in Jabariya Jodi, and the web shows Bhram and Hawa Badle Hassu.

His Bengali film, Urojahaj aka The Flight, was screened at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. “I have always said that the web is a great platform for actors and filmmakers to explore different themes and genres,” says Chandan.