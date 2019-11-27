Is Housefull 5 on the cards? 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 27th November 2019

The picture was also shared by the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. (Photo | Akshay Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to create a fifth installment in the Housefull franchise,  according to reports.

This film will feature a huge ensemble and bring back series favourites like Deepika Padukone, who appeared opposite Akshay Kumar in Housefull (2010).

It is also said that the new installment will reportedly feature five couples instead of the standard three, and mark the return of John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the franchise.

Recently, lead actor Akshay Kumar had shared a picture with old and new members of the Housefull universe, stirring speculation about a fifth entry. “Last night was a Housefull of fun with friends from Housefull 1, 2, 3 and 4. Gearing up for 5? I don’t know,” he wrote.

The picture was also shared by the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

The last entry in the franchise, Housefull 4, was released in October and became a box-office success.  Other actors who have been a part of the series include Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Panda.

