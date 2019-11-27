Home Entertainment Hindi

'Mardaani 2' draws legal notice demanding change in city name

In the notice, a demand has been raised to change the name of Kota in the film 'Mardaani 2', with the claim that the film maligns the name of the city.

Published: 27th November 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:28 AM

A still from Rani Mukherjee-starrer 'Mardaani 2'.

A still from Rani Mukherjee-starrer 'Mardaani 2'. (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

Protests against the upcoming Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 continues in Kota, with local corporator Gopal Manda sending legal notice to the CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, the film’s producer Aditya Chopra, director Gopi Puthran, and the information and broadcasting ministry, appealing to them to remove the name of the city from the film.

The notice demands to change the name of Kota in the film, with the claim that it maligns the name of the city. Unless the name of the city is removed, screenings will be blocked and the matter will be taken to High Court, the notice warns, according to lawyer Ashwin Garg.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 2 director on Kota controversy: We have used the city as a setting

The controversy erupted after the trailer of the film was released online. The trailer, which shows a serial rapist and murderer in Kota, who targets young girls in the city, declares that the film is inspired by true events. Rani Mukerji returns as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is determined to catch the serial rapist within two days.

The objection has primarily been raised because Mardaani 2 is about a psycho-killer who never existed in Kota and yet trailer claims the film is inspired by true events. Over three decades, Kota has been identified as an educational city, and connecting the city to crime is unwanted for, the notice claims.

