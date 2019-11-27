Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra makes a comeback on badminton court for biopic 'Saina' after injury

Parineeti Chopra will make a comeback on the badminton court as she shoots a portion that will need her to play the sport for eight long hours.

Published: 27th November 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Parineeti Chopra is all set to portray ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on the big screen.

Parineeti Chopra is all set to portray ace badminton player Saina Nehwal on the big screen. (Photos | Instagram/ File)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is playing the role of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal in the upcoming biopic titled "Saina", has made a comeback on the badminton court after suffering a neck injury.

"Yes, this is accurate information. I'm a 100 per cent fit now and I can't wait to step into the badminton court and play the game again! I thank my entire 'Saina' team for their invaluable support and my medical team for making me heal so quickly and getting me back on court," Parineeti said.

ALSO READ | Chopra sisters Priyanka, Parineeti to voice Elsa and Anna in 'Frozen 2' Hindi version

She will make a comeback on the badminton court on Wednesday as she shoots a portion that will need her to play the sport for eight long hours.

Parineeti added, "I'm feeling very positive to pull off the intense shooting schedule that lies ahead of me because it will involve me playing badminton for 8-10 hours at a stretch. So, I'm glad I'm back to full fitness."

A source close to the development said: "Pari is feeling 100 per cent fit and she was wanting to get back to playing. She is thrilled that she is healed quickly and can play the game for camera.

"Parineeti had a major spasm in her neck and spine area and the doctor had advised her not to play badminton for a week -- 10 days. The entire team of Saina team has been extremely supportive through her healing process and Pari is ready to give it her all again."

"Saina" is directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra Saina Nehwal Bollywood T Series
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp