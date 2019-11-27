Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan escapes unhurt after 'Coolie No. 1' stunt goes wrong

The film unit was shooting a stunt scene in the outskirts of Pune, which required Varun Dhawan to deliver some close-up shots inside a car as it hung off the cliff.

Published: 27th November 2019

Varun Dhawan, Collie no 1. Sara Ali khan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan on the sets of Coolie No. 1 (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Varun Dhawan escaped unhurt when a stunt went wrong while shooting for his upcoming film "Coolie No. 1".

While shooting for a scene on Sunday, Varun got stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff when the doors of the car got jammed. Varun kept his calm and escaped unhurt.

The unit was filming a scene in the outskirts of Pune, which required the actor to deliver some close-up shots inside a car as it hung off the cliff.

According to an onlooker present during the shoot, when Varun was filming his shot, he realised that the car door had got jammed and wouldn't open.

"Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all the safety precautions were taken by the director and the producers of the film, things didn't go as planned. This was just a one-off freak incident," the onlooker said.

"What followed was a few minutes of dread for everyone present on the set. It was proving to be all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun being the cool master, kept his calm and was finally pulled out with the assistance of a stunt coordinator," the onlooker added.

In "Coolie No. 1", Varun is stepping into the shoes of veteran Govinda, who featured in the 1995 film, which was directed by his father David. David is on board to helm the remake as well. Actress Sara Ali Khan is filling in for Karisma Kapoor from the original.

The film is slated to release on May 1, next year.

