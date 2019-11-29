Ghost Stories to stream on Netflix on January 1, 2020

By Express News Service

Ghost Stories—the new Netflix anthology film directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap—will go live on January 1, 2020.

In an announcement video, the filmmakers dropped hints about their respective shorts. “I don’t think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again,” Karan said. Zoya added, “Innocent kindergarten rhymes are sending me running,”

“Bird songs don’t sound sweet anymore,” Anurag teased, while Dibakar said, “Strange fascination and craving for a certain kind of food.”

Ghost Stories stars Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

This is the third collaboration between the directors, after Bombay Talkies (2013) and Lust Stories (2018).

“You know, last year we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun. You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us. We ventured into a space that none of had been in before,” Karan added in the video.