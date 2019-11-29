Home Entertainment Hindi

Samantha Akkineni officially joins cast of The Family Man

The show, directed by Raj and DK and starring Manoj Bajpayee as an Indian spy, debuted to positive responses in September this year. 

Published: 29th November 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Samantha Akkineni

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Samantha Akkineni would be making her digital space debut with the second season of The Family Man.

It has now been officially announced that the Super Deluxe actor is officially onboard the project, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. 

It was speculated that Samantha will play the antagonist in the series about a middle-class man, secretly working for the TASC branch of National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Family Man boasts of a stellar ensemble cast of Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Devadarshini, Darshan Kumar, and Sharad Kelkar.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “Spy thrillers have been one of the more popular genres amongst our international originals; and we are happy to see this global phenomenon recreated in India for The Family Man. Interestingly, the show was loved both by audiences in India and abroad. The Family Man has become our most watched Amazon Original Series in India. We are thrilled to be working with the talented duo Raj and DK for another successful season.”

Raj and DK shared, “Our pan-Indian cast has been getting amazing appreciation from audiences across the country. We are thrilled that the quality of content and performances are truly breaking down pre-existing walls within various film industries in India. We are delighted to announce that together with Amazon Prime Video, we are coming back with a new season that promises more edge-of-the-seat drama and thrill—the plot will thicken.”

