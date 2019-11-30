Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn reunite for 'Golmaal FIVE'

The film is being produced by Rohit's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Shetty (L) and Ajay Devgn (R) are collaborating for the fifth time for the 'Golmaal' series

Rohit Shetty (L) and Ajay Devgn (R) are collaborating for the fifth time for the 'Golmaal' series. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor-director duo, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, is collaborating for the fifth time for their comedy franchise 'Golmaal', titled as 'Golmaal FIVE'.

The film is being produced by Rohit's production house, Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment, reported film critic Taran Adarsh, he tweeted:

The director who is currently busy producing Akshay Kumar- starrer 'Sooryavanshi' has still not revealed other star cast and the release date of the upcoming flick.

The fourth franchise 'Golmaal Again' which released in 2017 was a hit on the Indian box-office at the fun-filled movie crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film became the second highest-grossing film of 2017 after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' beating even Varun Dhawan's 'Judwaa 2'.

The Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film was released 3,500 screens in India and 732 screens in the international markets.

The movie has been successful in international markets too, as the movie grossed over Rs 46 crores at the global box-office.

Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer 'Secret Superstar', the film managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The story revolves around the gang of five - Gopal (Ajay), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade) and Laxman (Kunal Kemmu) - orphans who have been raised in Seth Jamnadas' orphanage in Ooty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Golmaal 5 Rohit Shetty Ajay Devgn Golmaal series
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp