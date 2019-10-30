Kriti Sanon starts shooting for surrogacy drama 'Mimi' in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

Kriti Sanon has started shooting for her upcoming film Mimi in Rajasthan. The film, which deals with surrogacy, is directed by Laxman Uterkar. The story is inspired by the National Award-winning Marathi drama, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The film was previously remade in Telugu as Welcome Obama (2013), starring Urmila Kanitkar.

Mimi, produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, reunites Kriti with Pankaj Tripathi. The actors have previously collaborated on Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi.

Kriti Sanon was seen in Housefull 4. Her upcoming films are Panipat and Rahul Dholakia’s untitled next. She will also be seen in a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Laxman Uterkar has worked as a cinematographer on films like English Vinglish. He made his Hindi directorial debut with Lukka Chuppi.

