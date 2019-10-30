Ranveer Singh to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra?

By Express News Service

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to direct a biopic on medieval musician Baiju Bawra. He will commence the project after wrapping up Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. As per reports, Sanjay has offered the role of Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh.

Sanjay and Ranveer have previously collaborated on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. If he accepts the role, Ranveer will have to undergo training in classical music and singing. It is also claimed that Ajay Devgn was offered the role of Tansen in the film, but he turned down the part.

Ranveer is presently working on Kabir Khan’s 83. He will also be starring in Maneesh Sharma’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Baiju Bawra will go on floors next year and release on Diwali 2021. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was earlier expected to direct Inshallah, a romantic drama starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The film was shelved due to creative differences between Sanjay and Salman.