Shreyas Talpade returns to direction with 'SarCar Ki Seva Mei'

By Express News Service

Shreyas Talpade has announced his second directorial venture, a social comedy titled SarCar Ki Seva Mei. The actor, who appears in Hindi and Marathi films, had made his directorial debut in 2017 with Poster Boys.

SarCar Ki Seva Mei is set in Uttar Pradesh and revolves around a real-life issue. The cast includes Shreyas, Sudhir Pandey, Shraddha Jaiswal, Anil Charanjeet, Bijendra Kala, Chetna Pandey, and Nikhil Mehta. The film will go on floors in the first week of November, and the makers intend to wrap up the shoot in one schedule.

“It’s a logistical challenge to shoot most of the film on the streets of small town India, but an honest story like this can’t be told in any other way,” says a source. “Shreyas is so charged about telling this story in its original setting that all the trouble we take will surely be worth it.”

SarCar ki Seva Mei is jointly produced by Hariharan Iyer and Raj Bhattacharya. Shreyas was last seen in the crime comedy Setters.