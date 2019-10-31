Preity Zinta hints cameo with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

By Express News Service

On the occasion of Halloween, Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures with Salman Khan, stirring chatter about a potential cameo in Dabangg 3. In the pictures, Salman is dressed as Chulbul Pandey while Preity is attired as a female cop. “Anything can happen on Halloween... Here’s to having some fun and being a little crazy! Perks of showing up on the Dabangg 3 shoot,” Preity wrote on her social media.

Salman and Preity have earlier worked together on Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa, Jaan-E-Mann, and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Preity had also made a cameo appearance in Mr. and Mrs. Khanna, starring Salman and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva.

The action entertainer extends the saga of Chulbul Pandey as he clashes with an old nemesis named Balli, played by Kiccha Sudeep. The December 20 release also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Mahie Gill.