Kiara Advani paired opposite Kartik in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 

Kiara Advani will play the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel was announced last month by producer Bhushan Kumar. The film is in pre-production stages and is set to go on floors in October, reports claim.
Kiara, who was recently seen in Kabir Singh, has another horror-comedy on her hands. She has been paired alongside Akshay Kumar in Laxxmi Bomb. The film is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. The Hindi version is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helms and stars in the Tamil franchise.Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) was a psychological comedy-thriller directed by Priyadarshan.