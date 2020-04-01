Lockdown pushes Bollywood's daily wage earners, others to edge of desperation

By PTI

MUMBAI: Pushed to the edge of penury in the twilight of her life, 72-year-old Tarabai Mandre is one of the thousands of people who form the backbone of Bollywood and are struggling to survive the three-week lockdown that has brought the industry to a grinding halt.

Mandre, a senior citizen but a junior artiste who has worked in films and TV shows for 25 years, is one among the spot boys, makeup artists, camerapersons, extras and a host of others who provide grist for the glitter and glamour industry.

The government's 21-day lockdown to curtail the spread of COVID-19 -- that has infected more than 1,600 people and claimed 38 lives -- has brought many of them to their knees.

The many thousands who get paid each day are the worst hit with all shootings being cancelled.

And those, like Mandre, who have gone through their savings, are struggling too.

Money has always been tight for Mandre, who is now dependent on the kindness of neighbours for her day-to-day needs.

But this time is different.

"I have never faced such a terrible situation in my life. My sister and her two sons stay in Wai, about 200 km away. I have no money to go there," Mandre told PTI.

"My neighbours are helping me with rations. They have given me essential items which will last for about 10 to 15 days. I am trying to adjust. I hope and pray normalcy returns and there is some work for us," she told PTI.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), an umbrella body with a membership of five lakh people, has come forward to help daily wagers with essential items.

Some producers and actors have also stepped in to offer help.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, for instance, has pledged to financially support 25,000 labourers in the film industry while filmmaker Rohit Shetty has donated Rs 52 lakh to the federation.

But the help is yet to percolate down to people who need it the most.

Mandre said she has been told she will get Rs 1,000 in her account and is waiting to receive the money.

"There is no help coming in from anywhere. The federation (FWICE) member called last week asking for bank details but I haven't got any money."

"At this age, it is difficult to get work anyway. Once in a while we get offers to stand in the crowd and get Rs 800 or 500," she added.

Many others echo her despair, their stories different, their helplessness the same.

Koshal Sharma, 26, who works as a spot boy, is down to his last Rs 100.

He is trapped with no money to stay and no money to leave either.

He wants to go back home to Jammu and Kashmir but just doesn't know how.

His brother works as a security guard and also earns very little.

"I stay with my brother in a 'chawl'. The landlord has been asking for the rent. They are also facing difficulties. Plus, there are household expenses."

On a good day, Koshal said he can earn up to Rs 1,200 per day.

"It is getting increasingly more difficult to survive. I have been living here for four years but still don't know who to ask for help," he added.

Paro Tai Tamas, who has been working as a junior artiste for 40 years, has enough emotional sustenance but just no money with all the earning members of her family sitting at home.

"We are a family of eight people. My husband and son drive autos but both are at home. My three-month-old granddaughter was admitted to hospital due to pneumonia and we spent almost Rs 25,000 on her treatment. So it is really difficult to manage," she said.

Actors like Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan have always helped them financially.

However, their help is yet to reach this time, she said.

"They have never said no. Whenever we work on a film that has Sanjay or Salman in it, they help if someone is injured or hurt. They also come to our aid immediately if someone asks them for money."

"Federation members have asked for bank details and I have shared it with them. We are told Salman Khan is going to transfer money," she added.

Neeraj Thakur, a makeup artiste who earned about Rs 1,500 a day, is getting essentials from the federation.

"With everything shut, I'm facing a lot of difficulties. Since there's no shooting happening, there's no mode of payment. We take basic essential items provided by the federation.

"I'm using whatever little money is left in my account. During the crisis, everything in the market is also so expensive. How do we manage?" he asked.

"We are glad Salman Khan ji is helping us. They took all the relevant details, including our account numbers. We don't know how much amount we will get but we have been assured we will get it soon The association had assured us that they will help us too," he added.

His colleague Sujeet Prasad, who also works as a makeup artist, said this is the worst crisis for anyone to be in, especially daily wage workers like him.

"I've been working for several years but nothing like this has happened before. I earn about Rs 1,500 per day. We are financially hit, we are worried about groceries," Sujeet said.

"I was working on a film called 'Bachcha Gang' before the shooting was called off. It had only been six days and we were shooting in Mirzapur. Then we had to come back and I've been home since mid-March," he said.