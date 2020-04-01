STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Music industry unites for ‘The Care Concert’ to raise funds

The Care Concert, to be streamed on April 11, will also feature artistes like Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Prakriti Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar (L), Armaan Malik (M) and Tulsi Kumar (R).

By Express News Service

93.5 RED FM and T-Series will host a digital fund-raising initiative titled ‘The Care Concert’ on April 11 from 6 pm onwards. With the nation under a 21-day lockdown, both brands have collaborated to raise funds to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic thought music. The upcoming concert would be streamed on YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM. Viewers can log in, enjoy the performances with the line-up of 15 plus artists and contribute any amount they wish to the PM CARES Fund through a link provided for the donations.

The Care Concert comprises a stellar line-up of artists such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Adnan Sami, Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amal Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Parkriti Kakkar, Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal, Aditya Narayan, Akhil Sachdeva, Sukriti Kakkar and Amber Vashishtha among others. All these artists will be coming together on digital platforms to perform from their homes, asking viewers to donate while they perform for them. The show will be hosted by RED FM’s RJ Malishka.

Yo Yo Honey Singh

Speaking about the association, Mr Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, said, “Amidst such unprecedented and uncertain times when the world is grappling to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this unitedly. Moreover, we saw synergies with RED FM to entertain and engage the audience in a creative format. ‘The Care Concert’ is an initiative to unite all of us together and motivate everyone to stay at home. We hope to bring some positivity in the current scenario through music and also create an opportunity which allows us to do our bit for the society by donating to the PM CARES Fund.”  

Speaking about ‘The Care Concert’, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “COVID-19, without a doubt, has been harsh on the business front with most sectors taking a hit. Yet, it’s important to understand every crisis presents a ray of hope and new opportunities too. We are happy to announce ‘The Care Concert’ in association with India’s largest music record label, T-Series to bring forth some of the renowned music artists for a digital concert. People have always found strength and hope in art and music during the crisis and this is a humble effort by RED FM and T-Series to bring together everybody for a common cause.”

