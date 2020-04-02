STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif, Kareena pledge support to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM relief funds

The star couple had recently pledged support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

Published: 02nd April 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday announced that they will be donating money to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help combat coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Kareena posted a statement on Instagram, saying that she, along with Saif and their son Taimur, have extended support to the two relief funds.

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

"We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister's Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible," the statement read.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50.

The star couple had recently pledged support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

At the time, the couple was criticized by social media users for not donating to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, unlike their Bollywood counterparts.

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or the PM-CARES Fund was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus.

In the last week, the relief funds have received donations from a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan PM CARES CM relief fund coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp