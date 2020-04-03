STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay, Hrithik, Ajay, others promote Maharashtra Government's 'talk 1 on 1' initiative

Under the initiative, a helpline has been introduced by the government as a measure to address the mental health issues that people are currently facing during the coronavirus crisis.

Published: 03rd April 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and others on Friday took to their social media to promote the 'talk 1 on 1' initiative by the Maharashtra Government and BMC.

Under the initiative, a helpline has been introduced by the government as a measure to address the mental health issues that people are currently facing during the coronavirus crisis.

Through the given helpline number people can speak one on one with a mental health professional and share their fears, anxieties, and all other psychological issues.

Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities shared a short promotion video of the helpline in which people were asked to speak one on one and seek help.

"Put your distress to rest. The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to ensure that you don't feel alone. Call 1800-120-820-050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @my_bmc," Akshay Kumar captioned the post.

Other Bollywood celebrities that shared the video and urged people suffering from mental health issues to consult the mental health professional through the helpline are director Karan Johar, actors Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ajay Devgn.

With the spurt in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the country is under a state of panic and the helpline is aimed at the same.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Hrithik Roshan Ajay Devgn talk 1 on 1 BMC Maharashtra Government
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp