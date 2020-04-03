Akshay, Hrithik, Ajay, others promote Maharashtra Government's 'talk 1 on 1' initiative

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and others on Friday took to their social media to promote the 'talk 1 on 1' initiative by the Maharashtra Government and BMC.

Under the initiative, a helpline has been introduced by the government as a measure to address the mental health issues that people are currently facing during the coronavirus crisis.

Through the given helpline number people can speak one on one with a mental health professional and share their fears, anxieties, and all other psychological issues.

Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities shared a short promotion video of the helpline in which people were asked to speak one on one and seek help.

"Put your distress to rest. The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to ensure that you don't feel alone. Call 1800-120-820-050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @my_bmc," Akshay Kumar captioned the post.

Other Bollywood celebrities that shared the video and urged people suffering from mental health issues to consult the mental health professional through the helpline are director Karan Johar, actors Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ajay Devgn.

With the spurt in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the country is under a state of panic and the helpline is aimed at the same.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Friday climbed to 2301, including 156 cured and discharged and 56 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.