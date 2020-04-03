STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood condemns attacks on doctors, health workers, cops amid coronavirus lockdown

While actor Rishi Kapoor requested all to cooperate amid these difficult times, actor-politician Paresh Rawal asked what would happen if doctors refused to treat such people.

Published: 03rd April 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Rishi kapoor (L), Preity Zinta and Paresh Rawal (R)

Bollywood actors Rishi kapoor (L), Preity Zinta and Paresh Rawal (R). (File photos| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to condemn the gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and cops in different parts of the country including Indore, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad among other places.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor requested all to cooperate amid these difficult times. He wrote: "An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!"

Condemning the horrible incidents, veteran actress-politician Hema Malini tweeted: "In the midst of the entire country's appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful!"

Actor-politician Paresh Rawal offered a reality check to citizens and tweeted: "Just think what will happen if Doctors refuse to treat those who have treated them so inhumanly!"

Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar expressed: "I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where. The whole nation should be united to fight Korona."

Preity Zinta shared that it is upsetting to see such incidents happening in the country. The actress tweeted: "Sad to see that Millions are quarantined inside their homes trying 2break the corona chain while many are going hungry due 2the lockdown. Then there are those breaking quarantine & pelting stones on Cops & doctors who are working without proper PPE. Whats happening to India? #Sad."

Raveena Tandon feels it is not okay to generalise and blame everyone for the misdeeds of some. The actress tweeted: "Please do not blame the entire nation for a few rotten apples. It definitely is most shameful. But 96 percent of this more than a billion nation is complying and obeying."

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the selfless performance of doctors and paramedical staff across the country and the world. Tweeting a cartoon which shows a doctor lifting the globe on his shoulders, Big B tweeted that this reminds him of his song from the film "Coolie", "Saari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hain..."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rishi Kapoor Doctors attacked COVID 19 Coronavirus Hema Malini Paresh Rawal Javed Akhtar Preity Zinta Raveena Tandon Coronavirus officials attacked
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp