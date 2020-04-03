STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unique exercise of lighting lamps

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express solidarity with the Prime Minister's unique exercise aimed towards instilling positivity in the country.

Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini

Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood celebrities on Friday came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he urged people to gather together to drive away darkness and light lamps on April 5 at 9 pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus.

Actor and BJP lawmaker Hema Malini was quick to respond to Modi's video address as she took to Twitter and supported the call.

"Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Coronavirus," the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood tweeted.

"This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling COVID. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement?" the tweet further read.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was also quick to express his excitement for the exercise as he also hopped to Twitter.

"Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has urged all of us to turn off our lights and light candles or diyas or even phone torches on 5th April at 9 pm for 9 minutes to stand united together in the fight against #Coronavirus. #9baje9minute," he tweeted.

Singer Tulsi Kumar also took to Twitter and urged people to show solidarity with the Prime Minister by sharing the quote by him where he urged people to indulge in the exercise.

"Let's show our solidarity against #CoronavirusPandemic!" he tweeted.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

